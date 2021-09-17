Succession season 3 trailer: Who’s going ‘full beast’?







With Succession season 3 premiering next month on HBO, the network was kind enough to release the full trailer today! Suffice it to say, it looks every bit as incredible as you would hope for it to be.

Of course, none of this is to say that things are going well for the Roy family: They’re a total disaster, not that you would expect anything less with this group. At the end of season 2 Kendall made one of his biggest moves yet in opting to sell out his own father, knowing full well that there would be a war on the other side. He was clearly tired of being under his thumb and understandably given the spot that he was in for most of the past season.

You can watch the full trailer for season 3 over here, with a warning for strong language of course ahead. Just from watching this you get a good sense of the chaos that is unraveling around Kendall’s choice and the clear divisions that are popping up within the family. Logan wants to manipulate everyone to his side if possible, but that’s also hard when he’s let all of them down so many times before. Take Shiv, for example — just how much is she going to be willing to deal with him at this point after how he’s lied to her and made her thing that she was set to take over the company? With Roman, the big question is whether or not you want to trust him with anything. (The best part of this trailer is Logan at the end promising to go “full f—ing beast” on anyone who gets in his way.)

For those of you who have not heard, Succession season 3 will not be taking on the global health crisis as a plot point. In a way, we really shouldn’t be shocked by this; even if they were to take it on, you probably know already that these characters would be completely irresponsible in how they chose to go about it.

