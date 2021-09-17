Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final four nominations







The final four nominations took place before the Big Brother 23 live feeds returned late last night — so what are they? Does this matter at all this week?

Here’s the thing with this show: If you have followed it over the years, then you know already that nominations at this point don’t matter all that much. Xavier is Head of Household and he’s the only one who can feel good at the moment. After all, he can rest easy knowing that he’s got a one-way ticket to finale night! He just has to figure out if he will make it to the final two.

New Big Brother video! Below, we get into the final four HoH, the nominations, and a whole lot more. Once you do check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates through the rest of the season.

As of right now the nominations are Azah and Kyland, which means that if things stay the same right now, we will see Derek F. casting the vote to evict. However, the Veto is going to be what ends up controlling things and for the time being, it’s hard to know with 100% certainty what is going to happen with that. If Xavier wins, he can control who casts the deciding vote and try to influence what they do. Kyland is by far the biggest target of the three not safe at the moment, so he may be feeling the most pressure right now to win it. If he does, it probably benefits him dramatically to get Azah out — for the time being, she’d almost certainly take Xavier to the final two over him.

It would actually make sense for Xavier to get Derek out this week if possible, just to limit the options of others and set the stage where if Azah wins final HoH, she’d almost certainly take him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23 right now

What do you think about the final four nominations in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







