SWAT season 5: First promo hypes up Friday move







SWAT season 5 is going to be moving to Friday nights starting on October 1 — do you want to get a reasonable sense of what’s next?

If you look below, you can see the latest promo courtesy of CBS with a handful of details as to what the future holds; with that being said, it doesn’t actually give all that much away when it comes to major spoilers. As a matter of fact, we don’t even get all that clear a sense of Hondo’s journey to Mexico, which has been teased here and there over the past couple of weeks. That’s a storyline that was filmed on location with Shemar Moore and we’re definitely excited to see it play out.

So why isn’t CBS hyping that up more than they are? The simplest answer that we can offer is that this promo was created more with casual viewers in mind. They want to do everything in their power to convince them to watch. Clearly, they think the best way to do that is to hype up the action sequences and get people thinking it’s almost a movie every single week — in general, that isn’t a bad strategy. They’re hoping that people will get interested in the show based on the flashy stuff and they’ll stay because they care about the characters.

In general, it does feel like there’s a really exciting season ahead — Hondo has to figure out what he wants for his life now, we’re going to see some new faces, and ultimately, we’re still hoping for great things when it comes to Chris and Street. We know these characters so well and because of that, there’s room to explore so many different/exciting things.

