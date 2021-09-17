A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Gary’s next move







As we look towards A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 near the end of the month, most of our questions are about Gary. How can they not be, considering the recent cliffhanger? The goal for the show in the early going should be piecing together the consequences of his actions. The motivation behind what he did to Peter is pretty clear; however, that doesn’t mean that he gets off scot-free. It’s still early and because of that, the picture ahead is a nebulous one.

What we can say is that from Gary’s point of view, he’s going to try to focus on what is right in front of him. By that, we mean mostly his relationship with Darcy. Check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 2 synopsis for more on that very subject:

Gary takes steps forward with Darcy and continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter. Rome makes an effort to distract Regina from her job search, which may be looking up after all. Maggie adjusts to a new work environment, while Katherine entertains a new friend; and Eddie makes progress in more ways than one.

We’ve said this a few times over, but we hope that season 4 does have an opportunity for a lot of these characters to find an element of joy in where they are at. They’ve all collectively gone through so much and with that, you can only hope that there’s a chance for them all to breathe and cherish a few little victories. This show is a drama, though, and it goes without saying that there are going to be a few different dramatic moments ahead. There are also a lot of loose ends that have yet to be fully tied up…

