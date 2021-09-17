Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9 video: The saga of Coach Beard







Tonight at midnight Ted Lasso season 2 episode 9 is going to be airing on Apple TV+, so prepare for this one to be a little different.

Do we really know who Coach Beard is as a character? For the time being, we’d understand if there was confusion aplenty on that subject! We’ve come to know little bits and pieces of him through some interactions, but there are still a lot of layers that need to be unpeeled. This is a guy who keeps to himself, is philosophical when need be, but also intent on winning. He doesn’t share Coach Lasso’s beliefs that effort is what matters and the journey in itself should be enjoyed.

So entering this episode, the character is going to be in a super-weird spot. He’s just suffered a humiliating defeat alongside the rest of the staff, and he’s also been going through a relationship that is not good for his own health. However, Higgins is the only person who has spoken out on the subject of it being bad for him.

