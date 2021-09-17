Big Brother 23 spoilers: Live Double Eviction #2 updates!







Tonight’s Big Brother 23 is going to be the second Double Eviction of the season and, of course, we’re here to break a lot of that down!

Entering this Double Eviction (provided that Tiffany was the first one evicted), we knew that it wasn’t looking altogether great for Hannah in the game. There were a lot of people who were concerned about her as a potential late-game threat and ultimately, the guys have made a lot of deals to work together. Unless she won HoH during this particular show, there was a pretty good chance that her game was toast.

If Hannah does win, she’s already made it pretty clear what she is planning on doing: Nominating Kyland and Xavier. Azay would for sure keep Xavier, and with that, it would really be up to Derek F. and Hannah to determine who they felt was a bigger overall threat. (Remember that Hannah would be the tiebreaker if she was HoH.)

What did you want to see happen going into tonight’s Big Brother 23 Double Eviction?

