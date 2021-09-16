The Conners season 4 spoilers: Prepare for big Dan, Louise wedding







We knew that The Conners season 4 was going to kick off in a big way, and that is with an installment that would play out live on both coasts.

Beyond just that, though, there are a number of other exciting things worth looking forward to, as well. Take, for example, the upcoming wedding featuring Dan and Louise! This is something that should prove to be a romantic occasion, but also a funny one since you’ve got a chance to hear just about every main character chime in with some of their thoughts.

Could there have been mixed emotions surrounding Dan getting remarried? Sure, but we think that it helps the series that nobody rushed into this. Roseanne has been gone for years now, and the writers took their time bringing Louise into the fold and even discussing whether or not Dan would be open to getting married again. It feels like the show paid its dues and because of that, there’s potential for a lot of fun coming up.

In speaking more about this big event in an interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Bruce Helford had to say:

“There will be a huge wedding very shortly, within the first five episodes. [Fellow EP] Dave [Caplan] wrote the wedding episode. It’s great, and we’re really looking forward to it. It’s a complicated moment for the Conners, but it’s also a joyous moment.”

Through the episodes to come we’re sure that we will see a lot of the planning process — and of course, it makes absolute sense for the writers to throw this our way during November sweeps. This is, after all, a huge time for network TV, and this wedding is something they can promote for a good while. (Even though Katey Sagal is not a series regular, she will be appearing in a significant chunk of the upcoming season.)

