Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 spoilers: Raq’s negotiation







As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 this weekend, it feels fair to expect big things from Raq. The question that you’re left to wonder right now is simply this: What these big things could look like.

For Raquel Thomas, what she’s starting to realize here is that she needs Malcolm Howard. Or, at the very least, she needs him to look the other way after something big goes down in the streets.

Watch our recent Raising Kanan video! If you look below, you can see everything that we’ve gotta say about the events of this past episode — one of the biggest so far! After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news you don’t want to miss.

At the start of the newest promo for episode 9 (watch that over at the link here), you can see Raq make a negotiation-of-sorts with Omar Epps’ character — if she does what he wants, she’s going to need something else from him. What she is likely talking about here is rather simple. She needs to retaliate on Unique in some way after he set Lou Lou’s place on fire; that’s not the sort of thing she can look away from all of a sudden! In asking this, she’ll probably make it clear that she is ready to tell the truth to her son Kanan about his biological father. This is a huge thing, of course, for Malcolm, given he needs Kanan for a potential bone-marrow transplant.

Even if Raq tells Kanan the truth about Howard, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be willing to do the transplant. After all, Howard hasn’t even told anyone about it yet! How everyone reacts to that metaphorical bomb being dropped is one of the most important things about the path ahead.

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 with Raq?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing out on them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







