Big Sky season 2 trailer: Is Ronald still out there?







As we all wait for the arrival of Big Sky season 2 on ABC a little later this month, why not dive more into what’s ahead? We just had a chance to see the latest trailer courtesy of ABC and suffice it to say, this one is creepy — really creepy.

We’ve not sure we’ve ever heard an Elvis song twisted around in the same way that it is here, as this trailer reminds us very much of dangers old and new lurking around in Montana. Jenny and Cassie are going to find themselves dealing with a new case and some threats that they don’t see coming in the slightest.

If you loved the first season of the show on ABC, we certainly believe after watching this that you’re going to very-much enjoy season 2. There are some new characters, including a mysterious adversary played by Janina Gavankar, and then also the return of John Carroll Lynch … potentially as someone new. While it’s not really focused on in the trailer, it does appear as though the actor could be back as Rick Legarski’s twin. It was mentioned during the first season that one exists in this world!

Then, there is also still Ronald. We learned last season that this character was still out there and you can see him at the end of this trailer. Let’s just say that he’s not doing altogether well, though would you really want him to be? He’s the villain and we also imagine that he’ll do everything in his power to cause some more chaos before things start to reach the end of the road here.

What do you want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 when it premieres?

What sort of path do you think we’re going to see for some of these characters? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

