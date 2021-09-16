Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 promo: Is Pope killing the cop?







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11 this weekend, it’s clear that the Cody Boys are in quite a pickle. They’ve got a dead DEA Agent on their hands, and that’s without even mentioning Chadwick, the cop who actually dead the killing.

So where will the Cody Boys go from here? What sort of tricks do they now have up their sleeve? There are, of course, a number of interesting twists and turns that we could see over the course of Sunday’s “Trust the Process.”

Over the course of this episode, one of the things we’re going to be seeing is a real, concentrated effort by the Codys to figure out what to do in the aftermath of what happened. They have to make sure the Feds aren’t coming after them over what happened to the DEA Agent, and then they have to handle Chadwick. J makes it clear to Pope that there’s no real upside to taking the guy out right now, but we’re not sure that Pope agrees. Keeping Chadwick alive ensures that they have an inside source, but he’s also one that comes with a steep price tag and the Boys are rather short on cash.

Ultimately, if they want to be able to continue their business, they need another source of cash — basically, they’re going to need another heist, and they’re going to need to find it sooner rather than later. With just three episodes left, we have to imagine that things are about to get truly insane.

