Batwoman season 3 teaser promo: Can Alice be redeemed?







As we prepare for the Batwoman season 3 premiere on October 13, rest assured that we’re seeing something totally new.

What’s one of the big themes going to be? If we’re to judge the season based solely on the teaser below, redemption. Alice has been largely the central villain through the past two seasons and yet now, Ryan Wilder may be able to work with her. If she’s locked away, can she be used for the idea of a greater good? Can there be a road to some recovery? These are some things that could be explored here, with the same being said for getting to explore the world of Ryan’s past courtesy of her biological mother.

Oh, and of course there are some new villains who will be turning up. We’ve already learned that The Last Ship alum Bridget Regan is going to be appearing on the show in the role of Poison Ivy, and we’re already super-curious to see how the show is going to present her! We’ve also seen it teased already that we’ll be seeing some version of Penguin at the end of season 2, but we’ll have to wait and see who is going to play this show’s version of the iconic Batman villain. In general Batwoman has an opportunity explore different parts of the Batman world without treading on familiar ground; that’s a rarity when you think about the vast number of adaptations that are out there.

Batwoman season 3 is going to be premiering on The CW on Wednesday, October 13; we imagine that there will be some more teasers and trailers revealed in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that! There will certainly be more action, and we hope that there are some surprises that no one sees coming.

