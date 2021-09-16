America’s Got Talent finale: Was Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella winner?







As we prepared ourselves for the America’s Got Talent finale tonight, it looked like Josh Blue, Brooke Simpson, and Aiden Bryant were contenders. There were ten people who performed over the course of the two-hour episode but realistically, one a handful had a real chance. Maybe you could throw the Northwell Nurse Choir in here, as well, but these were the four that would probably receive the lion’s share of the votes.

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and get into the results — to be specific, the thing that the NBC competition took forever to get to. If you didn’t know already, these results shows stall for the vast majority of their run time, with it masked as an overall celebration of the season. There were some fun collaborations, no doubt about it, but at a certain point we just wanted to get into a little bit of the news.

At around 10:30, the show finally revealed the top 5! Here’s who made it: Lea Kyle, Josh Blue, Brooke Simpson, Aidan Bryant, and Dustin Tavella. There were some surprises in here! We didn’t think that Lea would make it and then Dustin did over the Northwell Nurse Choir.

On the basis of these first results, we’d be willing to say that either Aidan, Brooke, or Josh has this competition — but there were some surprises in the top five!

