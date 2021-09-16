Station 19 season 5 poster focuses on Jaina Lee Ortiz, full cast







In just a couple of weeks the Station 19 season 5 premiere is going to be upon us — why not check out the new poster while we wait?

If you look above, you can see a first look at the new season 5 poster that features Jaina Lee Ortiz, Danielle Savre, and the rest of the cast in full uniform. It’s similar in some ways to what you’ve seen in the past with this show, but also welcome at this point given that we’ve got some new/different cast members! The orange background of course symbolizes fire, and just like most Grey’s Anatomy posters that are out there, you also have the Space Needle thrown in for good measure.

Are there going to be a number of dramatic rescues over the course of season 5? We tend to believe so, but we also think that the core of the show is going to shift somewhat from what we saw during season 4. Because of the pandemic there was a lot of difficult, emotional subject matter; we hope that moving forward, there’s a better opportunity to see some of these characters live their lives! They deserve opportunities to be happy, even if there are major obstacles also coming their way. Maya is a great example of that at the moment, given that she got married the same day that she seemed to lose her job. (Unfortunately for her, she doesn’t know about the employment part yet.)

Oh, and can we also cross our fingers and hope for something for Vic and Dean this season? We feel for Miller’s unrequited love and we’d love for there to be an opportunity to see it become a little less one-sided. It’s a long season, so there may be plenty of chances to see things evolve.

