American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 preview: ‘Red Tide’ finale







Next week on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6, be prepared for the end of an era; or, the end of “Red Tide.” It remains to be seen if there’s any connection at all between this part of the season and the second part entitled “Death Valley.” Unless we hear otherwise, we have to think that the story of the black pill is going to drop its final curtain sooner rather than later.

So who is the central villain at the center of this arc? You can argue it’s the chemist for creating the pills; or, you could say it is those who take the pills in the first place. In the end, though, we point more towards Ursula, the woman who wants to weaponize the pills for her own personal gain. She knows that with an army of hyper-creative cannibals she can take over the literary world and be rolling in money and power as a result.

Below, Ursula’s status is confirmed courtesy of the American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6 synopsis:

Ursula devises a sinister plan; the Gardners write their final act.

In the end, it does feel like she’s the perfect adversary for this story, just like it also feels like “Red Tide” is winding down at the right time. It could have gone on a little while longer but in the end, it’s better to be left wanting more.

