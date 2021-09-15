Riverdale season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The disappearance…







As we prepare to check out Riverdale season 5 episode 17 on The CW next week, there is quite a bit to be excited for!

So where do we start things off here? This upcoming episode looks exciting for many reasons, with one of the big ones being the title of “Dance of Death.” That sounds creepy, ominous, and at the end of the day sinister. In other words, it’s perfect for what we know the tone of the show to be. It’s a story with a disappearance at the core of it, and that’s something that could prove essential within the final three episodes of the season. (Did we mention that we’re officially in the home stretch? Well we are, and things will inevitably get crazier from here on out.)

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

REIGN OF TERROR – After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#517). Original airdate 9/22/2021.

So yea … we didn’t even mention the “several lives hanging in the balance” part of this until now. Clearly, that will be the part of this that leaves a lot of people out there gasping for air.

