The Outpost canceled; The CW to air series finale next month







Next month, it appears as though the end will be here for The Outpost over on The CW. All indications suggest that the show is done. The series finale is currently set to air next month.

Why cancel the show now? This is a complicated one to piece together. Unlike the bulk of the shows on their fall/spring schedule, The Outpost is an international acquisition. This isn’t one that the network puts a lot of money directly into and with that, they also don’t have the full say on its future. It often airs here at different times than it does internationally — heck, other countries call the second half of season 3 season 4!

The hard part about the timing of this news is that there isn’t a lot of time for some of the current stories to wrap up — and with that, ultimately there’s no guarantee that there will be a full sense of closure at all. We know that The Outpost has changed a lot as a series over the years already — just think in terms of all the characters who are dead! One of its primary goals is to always keep you on the edge of your seat, and we have a feeling that this is not going to change through the remaining episodes.

As for whether or not it’s possible for more new episodes to be picked up elsewhere, never say never … but we wouldn’t say it’s altogether likely. With the complicated way in which this show airs globally it would take a lot of legwork in order to make that happen; sometimes, said legwork is feasible when you’re talking about a show generating big ratings. Unfortunately, we just don’t think that the viewership is here in order to get that green light.

A GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Foyle) find themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie), Munt (Adam Johnson) and Nedra (guest star Tamara Radovanović) must play a deadly game against the gods. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Konjević (#3B10). Original airdate 9/16/2021.

