SEAL Team season 5 spoilers: A powerful midseason episode ahead







We know that SEAL Team as a show is never one to shy away from current events, and we wondered how long the writers would wait before taking on what’s happening in Afghanistan.

Not too long ago, we had heard that there were no immediate plans for the drama to tackle Afghanistan in season 5, but it turns out there’s a reason for that: It’s something being saved for midseason instead. According to a report from TVLine, there is an episode that is being rewritten for the middle of the season, and one that would feature some key characters going back to the country. While there, they would “be confronted with the reality of what happened over there.”

If you have watched a good bit of SEAL Team over the years already, then you more than likely know that this show is not overtly political. We don’t think that they will spend a good bit of time thinking about the story from a decision-making standpoint. Instead, this will more than likely be an installment about the people and some of what they have gone through over the past two decades in that part of the world. We imagine that it will be a personal, powerful hour that will require the writers getting a real insider look on that conflict and the long-term ramifications.

We think that this is an episode that a lot of SEAL Team fans desperately need and in the end, let’s just hope that it lives up to what a lot of expectations are for it out there.

Remember that SEAL Team season 5 premieres on CBS come October 10. If this is going to be a midseason episode, we have to imagine that it will probably be one of the installments coming to Paramount+ after the show migrates over.

