Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 3 preview: Tensions rise







When Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 3 arrives on FX in one week’s time, you are going to see things get even more intense. They almost have to. This is a limited series and because of that, this is not a situation where things can move at a slow pace.

Also, we have to dive head-first into the actual impeachment at some point, right? We’ve learned more about who some of these people are — or, at least how they are presented in this world. We also are starting to get a sense of the pressure that exists for people like Linda and Paula. In the world of politics, there is never just one person sitting on your metaphorical shoulder, telling you what to do. Almost every big moment in your life is a dilemma in its own way.

Below, we have the full Impeachment: American Crime Story episode 3 synopsis with some more details all about what’s coming:

Tensions rise between Monica and the President; Paula is offered a settlement; Linda begins to feel that she has a target on her back.

Will the audience continue to be there for Impeachment? This is one of those shows where if you wanted to watch, you did from the start and you’ll probably be there until the end. It’s innately polarizing, mostly because politics themselves are polarizing. So many of us also remember just how clear some of these headlines were years ago when a lot of this was playing out. For whatever reason, this show just hasn’t generated the same sort of buzz or attention as The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. That show generated countless awards buzz during its run.

