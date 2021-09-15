Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8: Demi Burnett eliminated







Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 8 featured something that, ironically, we haven’t seen all that much of: A Rose Ceremony! There were a lot of eliminations that took place, and that included one of the show’s most iconic contestants in Demi Burnett.

As Demi was eliminated from the show tonight, the biggest thing that was on our mind was what Grocery Store Joe had to say about her farewell: Demi puts on a front. She likes to be big, bombastic, and crazy, but underneath all of that is someone who just wants to be loved. She had a hard time this season since her first date with Brendan was a total disaster. After that, she got close to Kenny who, in the end, was so much more interested in Mari than he was her. By the time that was over, she simply did not have time to bond with anyone else.

Is this the last time that we’re going to see Demi as a part of Bachelor Nation? It’s certainly a good question to wonder at the moment, but we have a feeling that she’s going to be back again in some form. The producers know that she brings drama to just about every occasion and in all honesty, they need that. The biggest problem is that they have to figure out the right venue for her, and in the end, you do want to see some sort of story arc here. If you just continue to have Demi serve the same purpose next season as this one, then nothing really changes and she could easily get even more polarizing.

What do you think about Demi Burnett leaving Bachelor in Paradise?

Do you think that we will see her again down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

