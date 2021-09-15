The Oval season 3 premiere date hopes on BET; when’s it back?







Following the big finale today on BET, when could The Oval season 3 premiere? There are a number of things we’ll get into in this piece.

The first thing to note is that the show is coming back for more. The Tyler Perry-produced drama was officially renewed a little earlier this year, and with that, we don’t have to worry about anything when it comes to the long-term future. We tend to think that BET is pretty happy at the moment with this show; the ratings are solid, there’s messy drama all over the place, and there is a chance to make things topical and political at the same time. It’s been a time-honored tradition to have at least one White House drama like this on television at a time and The Oval can carry that mantel for a little while.

So when will season 3 premiere? There is no confirmed date as of yet, but we think it’s a fair assessment that you’ll get to see it at some point early next year. If we are to use season 2 as a road map, we would say that the third batch of episodes will be coming on February. This would mean that we could have two more batches of episodes next year and hopefully, there will be a season 4 after that.

In general, it’s our hope that we’ll be able to see a third season that is bigger and bolder than anything before. Just remember for a moment that most of season 2 had to be filmed under very strict virus-related protocol. The rules for television production are a little bit different now and with that, we’d love to see the show push itself and bring something a little bit different to the table.

Let’s cross our fingers that more news on The Oval season 3 comes out later this year.

