Supergirl season 6 episode 12 spoilers: How ‘Blind Spots’ stands out







As we prepare for Supergirl season 6 episode 12 to air on The CW next week, there are a couple of things that stand out. Take, for example, all of the cool cast involvement behind the scenes! Azie Tesfai co-wrote “Blind Spots” in addition to appearing it, marking a cool occasion where the Arrowverse is getting collaborative like never before. Also, this is an episode directed by David Ramsey, who is of course very much notable for his role of John Diggle. (Here’s another fun thing: He’ll be appearing in this episode, as well!)

For a few more specifics all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

“SUPERGIRL” STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai (#612). Original airdate 9/21/2021.

We have to imagine that this is an extremely cool thing for Azie to do behind the scenes here. How often do you get an opportunity to write your own superhero transformation? This is one of the most exciting episodes that we’ve had all season and let’s just hope that it lives up to a lot of the hype.

