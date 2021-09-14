Snowfall season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Veronique!







It’s been a while since we’ve had any news to share regarding Snowfall season 5. With that, consider this piece a cause for celebration!

According to a new report from Deadline, Clarice actress Devyn Tyler has been tapped to be a new series regular on the FX drama, led by the incredible Damson Idris. Her character’s name is Veronique, and the official description per the publication is rather interesting:

She’s smart, ambitious, with a worldly sophistication but also appreciates the small things and not completely defined by her drive. She has a law degree and a killer instinct, while remaining a genuinely good, honest human being with warmth and compassion.

Watch our Snowfall season 4 finale review! We like to think the video below does a good job setting the stage for what’s next. Once you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other TV coverage; rest assured we will be talking about season 5 once it premieres.

How could she fit into the role of the show? We’re curious if she will be friend or foe for Idris’ Franklin, who probably needs all the help he can get at the moment. Some of his actions in season 4 left him in an isolated spot and at the time of this writing, we’re not even sure if his father Alton is alive after Teddy’s surprise visit in the closing moments. There’s a lot to unravel as Franklin tries to figure out his empire’s next move.

The one thing we can say is the utmost confidence is this: Season 4 was the best one that we’ve seen for Snowfall to date. That makes us very-much optimistic for season 5, which unfortunately we’ll be waiting for a while in order to see. As of right now, we’re hoping that new episodes will surface at some point in 2022, and that we’ll have a whole lot more to share once we start creeping into the new year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5 from this character?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

