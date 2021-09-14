The Rookie season 4 episode 2 spoilers: After the cliffhanger…







As many of you out there know already, The Rookie season 4 premiere is going to be taking on some bold priorities. After all, it has to find a way to resolve that Lopez-centric cliffhanger from the season 3 finale! It’s going to be an action-packed way to kick off the season, especially since it’s going to take a lot of the show’s characters far from Los Angeles.

But what’s coming beyond that? Eventually the series has to get somewhat back to normal, but there will be some parts of the end of season 3 that remain. Take, for example, Jenna Dewan’s character of Bailey. She’s going to be a fascinating character to watch out for in the early part of season 4; Nolan’s clearly interested in going out with her, but will this relationship turn into anything seriously?

Below, The Rookie season 4 episode 2 synopsis offers some more insight on that, plus what could be coming up in terms of a big case:

“Five Minutes” – Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This synopsis is obviously very careful as to not give any major things away. We do still have questions, after all, about a number of things — take, for example, if something more is happening in regards to Chen and Bradford. Or, if we’re getting a little closer to anything when it comes to what’s going on in these officers’ careers. A number of them are hardly rookies anymore, so we’re going to have a chance to see them move on to bigger things within the LAPD.

