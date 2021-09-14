NCIS: Hawaii premiere sneak peek: See Jane Tennant in action!







As we prepare ourselves for the NCIS: Hawaii premiere coming to CBS Monday, why not take another look at leading lady Jane Tennant?

Luckily, the sneak peek below from the premiere episode gives you an opportunity to do just that! In this, you actually get to see all sides of Vanessa Lachey’s character rolled into a neat little ball. It starts with her as a girls’ soccer coach, where she does her best to motivate the Warriors out on the field.

However, that is quickly interrupted by police sirens and, from there, she rushes everyone off to safety. She then takes care of her kids and promptly takes off on a helicopter. This is the sort of sequence you tend to get from an action movie and ultimately, we gotta say that it works rather well here! Pilots are typically big, bold representations of what their show will be, often flanked by a larger budget and more opportunities to do cool stuff. NCIS: Hawaii likely recognizes that this premiere is their opportunity to get people on board right away; they need to convince viewers of other parts of the franchise that this has a lot of elements of stuff they love, but also a few things that make it stand out — beyond, of course, just the location.

With Jane in particular, we’re going to see a Special Agent in Charge who is fiercely determined, a strong leader, and also capable of taking on complex challenges. Given that she does have a personal life and kids to take care of, she has to also know to compartmentalize and not take her work home with her. That is something that we’ve seen some other characters from the franchise struggle with over the years.

Remember that NCIS: Hawaii will officially launch on Monday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, following the premiere of NCIS itself.

Related – Check out some other news pertaining to NCIS: Hawaii now!

What do you most want to see on the NCIS: Hawaii premiere?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







