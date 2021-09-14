Stargirl season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Yolanda takes on her past







Stargirl season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on The CW next week and in a lot of ways, this should serve as a tale of reflection. The show has told a pretty enormous arc through the first six episodes of the season and in some ways, there could be a subtle shift now over to some character-based plots. This episode in particular will be the biggest one all season for Yvette Monreal’s character of Yolanda. It’s in a lot of ways about trauma and how to best handle it.

One of the things that Stargirl does a fantastic job at is routinely reminding us that these characters are not machines; they are incredibly human and feel deeply the consequences of their actions. They are also young! Despite her rebellious spirit Yolanda still has a heart and the guilt over Brainwave’s death will become too much for her to bear. She’s going to need to lean even more on some of the people around her to get through everything she’s feeling on the inside.

Below, you can check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some additional news all about what lies ahead:

YOLANDA FACES HER PAST – When the guilt over Brainwave’s (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#207). Original airdate 9/21/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond of course Yolanda’s story, there’s an inevitability that we’re going to see the aftermath to tonight’s ISA showdown. How in the world could there not be?

