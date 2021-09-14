Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? Episode 8 hopes







Is Bachelor in Paradise new tonight on ABC? We know that the reality show was off the air last night, but is that pattern going to hold as we move into the show tonight? As you would imagine, we have a good bit to talk through within this piece.

First and foremost, though, we should start by sharing the good news: You are going to have a chance to see a new episode in just a matter of hours! Last night wasn’t some one-time hiatus; moving forward through the rest of the season, the plan is for Bachelor in Paradise to air on Tuesdays for the remainder of the season. This will help to stretch things out from now until the start of the next season of The Bachelorette.

So what can you expect to see as a whole over the course of the show tonight? There are a few different things, with the #1 one being the fallout of Brendan and Pieper’s long-simmering controversy. Nobody in Paradise should take well to the allegation that they manipulated their whole story arc on the show and were together before the season; Alana and Chris were the targets of vitriol last time and moving forward, those two won’t be there to take any frustration.

Beyond just this, prepare for some potential new arrivals, Lil Jon as host, and for Kendall Long to make a huge decision as to whether or not she wants to stay in Paradise. Is this going to be the right place for her to stay anymore?

