Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11: Dealing with a body







There are going to be some significant challenges for the Cody Boys heading into Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11. So what’s one of the biggest ones? It has to do at this point with a dead body — nothing else makes sense!

Think about what you just saw at the end of episode 10 — the death of the DEA Agent who was responsible for shutting down Deran’s bar. We know that he wanted to hold the family hostage until he got what he want: Adrian. They weren’t willing to give him up and ultimately, the dirty cop shot the agent and now seems to be holding the Codys hostage in his own way. All of this is very messy.

New Animal Kingdom video! Before we go further, be sure to watch now our full video review of this past episode! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We are going to have more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

We know that there will be a time when the Cody Boys do have to deal with the dirty cop. That much is inevitable. Until then, though, the top priority has to be this body, and we imagine that some of episode 11 will be around how to take care of it. They can’t just clean up the bar and throw a DEA Agent in a nearby river; there’s still enough evidence out there that he was scoping them out! Their plan here has to be as meticulous as any heist they’ve done and in the end, we’re not sure that even this will save them from what lies ahead. If the agent told just one other person at the DEA what he was up to with Deran and company, they’ll come sniffing around again down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you think the Cody Boys will do with the body on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, stick around for all sorts of other news. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







