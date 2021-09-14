Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Tiffany makes an early push







This week is a pivotal one in the Big Brother 23 house in determining the endgame of the season and at this point, no one is going to leave the game quietly.

If you missed some of the news yesterday after the Veto Ceremony, Kyland opted to not use his Power of Veto, allowing both Tiffany and Hannah to leave the game. Who is going to leave? It’s still early, but Tiffany is clearly the one in the most trouble.

So why her? We think there’s a mixture of reasons for it. Kyland has lost some trust in her, Derek F. just doesn’t care for her, and Xavier recognizes she’s a huge threat to win in the end. Azah is the only person voting currently inclined to keep her, and Tiffany made a good push last night. In that, she made it clear that Hannah, if she stayed, would go after Xavier, and we know at this point that Azah will do whatever she can to protect Xavier. Tiffany also noted that Hannah is incredibly smart and could end up winning — we don’t think Hannah is actually a bigger threat than Tiffany, but we appreciate the hustle.

While Tiffany only needs two votes to stay, getting it from either Xavier or Derek will be tough. They are already thinking more about next week, which they assume they’ll be okay so long as Hannah doesn’t win Head of Household. The guys have been plotting to go to the end together for a while, though personally, we’re not fully sure Xavier wants that. We could see him wanting Azah in the final three, given that there’s a reasonable chance she’d take him to the end.

