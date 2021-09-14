Hell’s Kitchen season 20 finale: Was Trenton Garvey, Megan Gill winner?







As we entered the Hell’s Kitchen season 20 finale, there was one question to wonder: Was Trenton Garvey or Megan Gill the winner? This was one of the most intense finales we’ve seen on the show, mostly because of the unpredictability that was here from start to finish.

In general, the appeal of the “Young Guns” theme has been being able to see people who are just starting out. There’s a greater sense of unpredictability here from top to bottom and with that, of course, you never knew what was going to happen entering either service. The main service tonight was messy across the board, with a number of mistakes you don’t often see this late in the season.

The competition was of course unpredictable within itself, and that’s before we got into anything with Chef Ramsay. When he announced with about fifteen minutes left that he was declaring the winner, it definitely felt a little bit weird. Then, it turned out that he was just pranking everyone and we were going to see the tradition play out with the doors, after all.

So at the end of the episode, we were left with a familiar situation — two chefs waiting to see who was going to be significantly richer. Both had some big moments throughout the season and easily, you could make the argument that either one of them would do just fine in the culinary world after the fact. Megan could still have her moment in the sun, but Trenton is the winner this time around! He gets the grand prize, the title, and an opportunity to be a Head Chef. He’s got an opportunity to see some of that experience to elevate his career to a whole new level; we’ll just see how that works out for him.

