Hell’s Kitchen season 21: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Following tonight’s big season 20 finale, is there a Hell’s Kitchen season 21 coming down the road to Fox? How long can this show last?

We should start things off here by noting that we’ve long stopped keeping track of the Gordon Ramsay’s juggernaut’s path to longevity. No matter what night it airs on or the time of year, for whatever reason Hell’s Kitchen just delivers. It’s got a devoted audience and even for season 20, it averaged a solid 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While it may have been down more than 15% in the demo from season 19, this is a good performance for a reality show in the modern era. Also, go ahead and remember the fact that Hell’s Kitchen has a pretty enclosed set and, by and large, is fairly inexpensive to make.

While we haven’t gotten a ton of official news from Fox as to what the future holds, we can at least pass along some casting info! In a post on Twitter late last month, Ramsay revealed that Hell’s Kitchen is actively casting the next season of the show. This is obviously a positive sign that the franchise will continue, though we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a particular theme behind it this go-around.

If we had to guess, a Hell’s Kitchen season 21 is going to be premiering on Fox at some point this summer. We’ll probably get some more news about next year, and we don’t expect a lot of seismic changes to the series as a whole. It’s got a format that works and there continues to be great entertainment value in watching Ramsay smash uncooked food. Fox also still loves working with him, given that the network also has MasterChef on the schedule.

Do you want to see a Hell’s Kitchen season 21 renewal?

Think you have what it takes to be in #HellsKitchen and make it to the Black Jacket Night ?? We're casting now: https://t.co/KZSaiQnNPw pic.twitter.com/ge919bdCf4 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 31, 2021

