NCIS season 19 star Wilmer Valderrama presenting at the Emmys!







This weekend is going to serve as one of television’s biggest nights — after all, the Primetime Emmys are here, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear!

Given that the Emmys this time around are airing on CBS, it makes sense for the network to want some of their talent on board the show — it’s a way to cross-promote, and of course it’s also a cool opportunity for all parties involved.

So who will be joining Wilmer on the show? According to CBS, Paulina Alexis, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Lane Factor, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Kerry Washington, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Bowen Yang. There are some other presenters who could be announced later in the week.

Beyond just the coolness of Wilmer being on the Emmys as a presenter, this appearance is also valuable when it comes to NCIS season 19 promotion. Remember that this show is airing one week from today on a Monday and with that in mind, CBS has to work hard in order to educate people. Otherwise, they run the risk that viewers are not going to know that it’s on the air on the right night. With rumors swirling around regarding Mark Harmon’s future on the show, Wilmer may be counted on as Torres more than ever before.

What do you want to see from Wilmer Valderrama at the Emmys, and on NCIS season 19?

