NCIS season 19 poster: See Mark Harmon, cast at the diner!







Today CBS unveiled their new NCIS season 19 poster, and it may be the most unique one in the history of the show.

After all, consider this: The majority of the show’s posters/key art simply show the entire cast at work or just standing around somewhere; while we’ve had a couple good ones over the years, it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen one with the personality that we have below. (The poster was first shared by TVLine.)

The first thing worth noting is clearly the presence of Mark Harmon at the front of the poster — if that’s not a reminder that he is back for more as Gibbs, what is? There’s still no confirmation that he’s going to appear in every episode but for now, we’ll take whatever we can get of him on the show. The reason for the diner setting was probably to further ensure that his future with NCIS remains unclear; note that the character is not wearing a badge or any other marker here.

It’s also interesting that Gary Cole is also featured in the poster, especially since we haven’t seen any indication he’ll be featured in the premiere. Meanwhile, David McCallum is also there despite not making many appearances as of late. Early press releases indicate that he will be a part of the “recurring cast” for the upcoming season as opposed to being a regular.

All it all, it’s a fun image! It’s nice to see some fashionable looks from some of the characters and this diner’s been such a huge part of the series’ lore for so many years. It’s nice to get everyone out of the office for a bit.

