The Good Doctor season 5 trailer: A story of big moments







Today ABC released a new, extended The Good Doctor season 5 trailer, and it’s one that makes it clear many milestones are ahead. With that being said, is Dr. Shaun Murphy ready to fully embrace them? That’s where we have a few questions still…

Throughout the preview, we see Shaun and Lea doing everything in their power in order to plan their upcoming wedding. There are a ton of big components that go into that, whether it be an engagement party, speeches, the venue, or getting the right guests together. For Lea in particular, all of this matters to her greatly; she still has her scars from her first wedding and she is intent on trying to make sure things are different this go-around. She wants it to be perfect, and Shaun seems okay to cede a lot of the responsibility to her.

Yet, we think that Lea has to remember that things are destined to be imperfect with this ceremony, mostly because every single wedding under the sun is. When was the last time you saw a picture-perfect ceremony from start to finish? We don’t think there is an easy or clear answer to that. Weddings are inherently complicated and it can be tough to arrange everything the right way. She also may end up feeling overwhelmed unless Shaun comes in with a helping hand here and there.

Then, there’s also the end of the trailer, which shows Shaun saying “I’m sorry.” What is that a reference to?

For those of you who watch The Good Doctor for medicine, rest assured that there will be a lot of good stuff when it comes to that, as well. The central case in the trailer is a painful one, mostly because of a mystery illness plaguing a baby and some signs of criminality. We’ll see what it all means…

