Luther movie coming to Netflix; who’s joining Idris Elba?







As long speculated by Idris Elba himself, the story of Luther is not over — and it’s now coming in movie form!

In a post on Twitter today, Netflix itself confirmed that they have ordered a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. Elba will of course be back as title character John Luther, and two other performers are confirmed in Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Just three alone make this worth the price of admission (basically a Netflix subscription), even if there is very little known about the actual story as of yet.

There is of course one huge question that we still have, and it’s probably one many people out there share: Will we have a chance to see more of Ruth Wilson? It goes without saying that Alice is one of the most iconic characters in the Luther mythology, let alone all of British television. We presumed she was dead, only for her to return on the most-recent season; now, we’re led to believe that she is gone again. Is that truly the case? Even if she is dead, it is still possible for her to return in other forms. If she’s not involved here for whatever reason, then Luther is going to need to scramble to find a character who is somehow equally compelling. What made the back-and-forth between Luther and Alice so interesting was that there was a legitimate push-and-pull, plus an unpredictability where there was no guarantee as to what would happen next.

At the moment there is no release window for the Luther movie, though personally, we’d love to see it at some point by the end of 2022. Fingers crossed that Elba, Cross, and the entire cast and crew can make it happen by then.

