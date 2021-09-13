Is The Republic of Sarah new tonight on The CW? Season 2 sadness







Is The Republic of Sarah new tonight on The CW? If you’re coming into this piece interested in getting an answer, we’re happy to help out.

We just wish, ultimately, that we could help out while also giving some better news than what we have. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, as last week turned out to be the season 1 finale. Unfortunately, it is also the series finale — there are no plans to continue the show moving forward, as the ratings just weren’t up to snuff.

The Republic of Sarah is a story that we’ll feel sad about for a while, mostly because there was so much potential and it’s not going to have a chance to explore it. From the moment it was first introduced on The CW, we understand that there was a little bit of a gamble associated with it. There aren’t many shows on the network that aren’t franchise-related or spin-offs in some way; one of the other major success stories is All American and even it has produced a spin-off at this point.

In the aftermath of this cancellation, it’s our hope that The CW doesn’t just end up getting discouraged. We do want to see some more original properties find their way to the network in the future, and we do think that this one did introduce some ideas that you don’t often see on television — especially for younger viewers. We appreciate its dedication to trying new things and exploring what government even means; let’s just hope that it’s not the only show moving forward to tread on this ground.

While The Republic of Sarah may be over, its timeslot companion in Roswell, New Mexico should be there for at least a few more weeks. If you enjoy it, be sure to watch; it’s already been renewed for another season.

