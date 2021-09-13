All American season 4 trailer: Will Coop survive?







As we prepare ourselves for the All American season 4 premiere on October 25, we’d advise you to have a box of tissues at the ready. You may need them for what could turn out to be the most emotional batch of episodes so far.

Based on the trailer below, we’ll just come right out and say it: We’re terrified for Coop. Granted, we were worried after the season 3 finale that the character wasn’t going to survive, but the way the ensemble is talking in this preview makes us think there’s bad news ahead. If Coop dies, it is an unspeakable loss and it’s something that could change Spencer’s perspective on life dramatically. Will he really want to move away from home down the road? Is he going to struggle to think about what else he wants out of life? A big part of his heart could be ripped out that’s not going to be an easy thing to replace.

Because a big part of All American is football-focused, rest assured that the sport is going to still be a huge part of the central narrative. With that being said, other things are incredibly important, as well. Take, for example, the relationship between Spencer and Olivia, something that finally blossomed near the end of season 3. We need more on this!

In general, we’re coming into the new season with a lot of people at a very raw, vulnerable part of their lives. These are people who are trying to figure out what from the present to hold onto for the future, and there are at times no easy answers with that. This could be a challenging season for everyone, and that is even after the dust settles on Coop’s fate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you think about this new trailer for All American season 4?

Do you have any particular expectations for what’s going to lie ahead? Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around for some more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







