Is Bachelor in Paradise 7 new tonight on ABC? Episode 8 return date

This is, alas, where we come to share some of the bad news: You are not going to get a chance to see more romance and roses on the air tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting until tomorrow night — this is not an NFL preemption or anything of the like. This is just how ABC has chosen to program the remainder of the season! You will see new episodes once a week on Tuesdays, and that helps to ensure that there’s some continuity between the end of this season and the start of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. (Sure, we also think that ABC is happy to avoid football competition for this show, as well.)

When we do return to Paradise tomorrow night, all indications are that the drama will explode involving Brendan and Pieper. In the wake of what happened with Chris and Alana, we’re starting to get a sense that everyone will start to realize that they’ve given the other two the easy way out. This is going to be a contentious episode, and it’s certainly something that could lead to people re-thinking how much time they spend with other people before going down to Mexico.

In the case you haven’t seen the synopsis for episode 8 yet, you can see it below:

“708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

