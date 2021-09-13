Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final six Veto Ceremony results







The Veto Ceremony happened a little bit earlier than expected in the Big Brother 23 house — do you want to get a sense of some of the results?

Going into yesterday, we felt like it was a sure thing that Kyland wasn’t going to use the Power of Veto and with that, Tiffany and Hannah would remain on the block. However, yesterday both Tiffany and Hannah made compelling pitches and for a moment, it looked like he was considering removing one of them from the block (likely) Hannah and putting Derek F. up in her place. There was a good argument for considering it, given that Derek is someone who could easily be brought to the final two.

In the end, though, Kyland opted to not use the Veto, which means that either Tiffany or Hannah will go to jury. As someone who prefers great players in the game at the end, this is a bummer — both of these women are significantly stronger than Derek at the game. Yet, we understand the move. There was already a chance these two would go after Kyland regardless of what they promised; also, Derek’s easier to beat in competitions down the road, and there’s always a chance whoever survives between Tiffany/Hannah will go after Xavier as much as Kyland.

For now, we think that Tiffany will be the target, but she’s the sort of player who will fight to the end. We more than expect that to happen here.

What do you think about Kyland’s Veto Ceremony decision in Big Brother 23 today?

Who do you most want to see evicted between Tiffany and Hannah? Be sure to share right now in the comments; after you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

