Succession season 3 premiere date revealed, finally, at HBO







We know that everyone has been waiting a long time to get the Succession season 3 premiere date at HBO. Luckily, we’ve got it today!

This morning the network finally confirmed that the Emmy-winning drama will be back on Sunday, October 17, over two years after the conclusion of season 2. Why the long wait? That has every bit to do with the global health crisis delaying production, which it has done for the vast majority of shows on the air. This show in particular had to wait a long time just because of the nature of this story: The Roy family are the sort who will travel, live recklessly, and do whatever they want. Also, the pandemic wasn’t written into the story for season 3, so it had to be feasible for the writers to do some of what they want.

For those wanting at least a few more details on the story to come, here’s a small piece of the official logline:

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances … Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

The fun of this season is going to come courtesy of seeing this mad scramble play out. Logan is someone who has long thrived due to control and for one of the first times ever, he’s going to be in a position where he doesn’t have that. What will this do to his motivations and thirst for power moving forward? Rest assured, we are eager to find out.

