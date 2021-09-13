The Blacklist season 9 filming: Who is now back to work?







Isn’t it nice for there to be Blacklist season 9 filming updates again? The show is currently in production leading up to its premiere next month, and we can now reveal another familiar face is back on the NBC show’s set.

In a post on Instagram (see below), Hisham Tawfiq made it clear that he is back to work as Dembe Zuma, his fan-favorite character who has been around since the first season. We know that there were some scenes filmed last week but clearly, these are not ones that needed Dembe to be around.

New The Blacklist video! Check out some of our personal expectations for what lies ahead next season below. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll have more discussions coming throughout the season and of course, we want you to see all of those.

So what are we going to see from Dembe this season? There are of course plenty of mysteries that come with that, and it starts off with getting a chance to see how much time has passed since the events of season 8. In the wake of Liz Keen’s death, it still remains unclear what life will be like for Raymond Reddington. Will he still pursue a life of crime? Is his thirty-year project more or less at the end? All of it still feels somewhat nebulous given that the endgame for him was never fully understood. We know that the Blacklist itself was his life’s work but trying to make sense of all of it was not necessarily an easy thing to do.

For Dembe, our hope is mostly that we have a chance to see him living somewhat of his own life. He has great loyalty to Reddington, but he does not exist solely as an extension of him. The more reminders of that we have, the happier we will be.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see for Dembe on The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hisham Tawfiq (@hishamtawfiq)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







