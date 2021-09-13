Manifest season 4: Matt Long hopeful for Zeke return







We know already that there is a Manifest season 4 coming to Netflix, just like we know that the majority of the cast is coming back.

However, there are some question marks out there surrounding one prominent performer in Matt Long. Following the show’s initial cancellation at NBC and before the Netflix revival, Long booked a new drama pilot at NBC entitled Getaway. We had heard that there was a chance he’d still be able to have a role on Manifest season 4 even with a new gig, but the specifics of it needed to be worked out.

As of this writing, it does feel like everything is still in that place. Speaking to Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this weekend, here is what Long had to say:

“I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do … I love the character in the show so much, but as you know, when the show was canceled I booked another show. It was a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So we’re just trying to work out schedules. Everybody wants the best thing for everyone so fingers crossed it all works out for the best.”

We do think that everything should work out to some extent, and we certainly don’t mind Long booking another show. He didn’t know if Manifest would be coming back for sure! There could be some creative scheduling done here, and the most important thing behind the scenes is that Jeff Rake and the writers allow themselves some flexibility. We know that the beginning and the end for season 4 will probably be the same no matter how much Zeke is involved in the story; we’d just create some different paths along the way depending on how much Matt the performer is available.

