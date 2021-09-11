Manifest season 4 spoilers: Daryl Edwards (Vance) promoted to regular!







There’s some great Manifest season 4 news coming on the casting front — after all, you will be seeing a lot more of Vance!

Per a new report from Deadline, Daryl Edwards has been promoted to series regular for season 4 of the airplane drama. The show is moving to Netflix after three years at NBC and over the 20-episode final season, you should see a deepening of a number of big mysteries leading (hopefully) to answers at the end of it. With this news, we at least know that Vance will be a significant part of whatever is to come.

Technically, Edwards has been a part of the story ever since the pilot episode, but there was of course a stretch of time where Vance was believed to be dead. That turned out to not be the case and he could be one of the most important players out there in solving the Flight 828 mystery.

As for how he’d be included in some potential season 4 stories, are we really at a point where we can even guess anymore? It’s hard to imagine at this point that a lot of people thought that Cal was going to flash-forward to an older version of himself or that Grace was going to be killed off at the end of season 3. The remaining twenty episodes are going to largely feel like at least two different seasons, so we imagine that within these stories, we’ll have an opportunity to see characters swap out all sorts of different roles.

At least with this, we have a hard time now believing that the writers are going to do something else terrible to Vance soon. We don’t need him killed off again!

What do you want to see from Daryl Edwards as Vance moving into Manifest season 4?

