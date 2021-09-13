9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: The blackout story continues







We’ve already discussed how the 9-1-1 season 5 premiere is going to function like a few others we have seen over the years. What we mean is pretty simple: A good chunk of it will be spent resolving the cliffhanger from the end of this past season and then after that, we’ll get into the much-teased disaster. For the sake of season 5, that’s going to be a city-wide blackout.

We don’t think we have to explain to you why this is a problem. Without power, it’s going to lead to a myriad of accidents, panic, and probably even some deaths. This could find the 118 stretched extremely thin, especially when they don’t have some of the same resources that they typically do. To make matters worse, said blackout happens right in the middle of a heatwave. That will make people sick, miserable, and probably angry. Just think of how cantankerous all of us get when we’re feeling a little overheated!

For a few more details on the episode 2 story, from the blackout to some personal crises, take a look at the attached synopsis below:

The 118 springs into action when a city-wide blackout and a record heatwave causes mayhem in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Chimney confides in Hen about Maddie’s condition and Athena’s worst nightmare comes true in the all-new “Desperate Times” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-502) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Obviously, we’d love for some of these characters to find a sense of peace eventually … but we also recognize that this is not something that comes easy in this world. If there was a sense of constant calm here, we’re not sure what sort of a show we would even have!

