FBI season 4 promo hypes up FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International







Can you believe that we’re just over a week away from the FBI season 4 premiere on CBS? it’s been a long hiatus, but the franchise is coming back with a bang!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see an extended preview of all three shows as they prepare to dominate Tuesday nights. The aforementioned network clearly thinks they have the next One Chicago on their hands here, and they’re confident enough in this that they were willing to move NCIS to another night. We won’t know for sure if this turns out to be successful until the episodes actually air, but the FBI franchise is going to be doing a three-part crossover to set the stage. It will begin with the flagship show before going into FBI: Most Wanted and then after that FBI: International. (After the crossover, FBI: International will take over the 9:00 p.m. timeslot, putting Most Wanted at 10:00.)

Just in case the trailer is not enough for you, why not go ahead and watch all three synopses? These give you a sense of how epic things are going to be across these hours.

Part 1 – “All That Glitters” – After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world. Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: MOST WANTED) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby, in the first part of a special three-part crossover event and the fourth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Part 2 – “Exposed” – A local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise, in the second part of a special three-part crossover event and the third season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED at a special time, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) assists Jess and the team, joined by special agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos, FBI: MOST WANTED).

Part 3 – “Pilot” – Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza, FBI) enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl. OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger attempts to help the team secure the necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities, in the conclusion of a special three-part crossover event, and the series premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, at a special time, Tuesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. FBI: INTERNATIONAL moves to its regular 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT time slot on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

If this turns out to be successful, we have a feeling that there could be more of these events down the road…

