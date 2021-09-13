Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Hannah’s campaign to Kyland







The Veto Ceremony is happening tomorrow in the Big Brother 23 house — so is there any confusion at all as to what’s going to happen? If nothing else, there are a few different things that we have to talk about right now.

For Kyland, he’s facing an enormous decision that could have implications on the remainder of the game. He could opt to get rid of Tiffany this week, as she is an enormous threat and someone who will play her absolute hardest at every given moment. Or, he could flip things around (thanks in part to a suggestion from Hannah) and go after a different target instead. Think in terms of Derek.

Watch our recent Big Brother 23 update! We have a lot to say below about what happened prior to the Double Eviction taking place. Check that out and once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates throughout the season.

Hannah made a number of interesting arguments today about the reason to go after Derek. For starters, there’s the question of whether or not he deserves to make it far in the game. He hasn’t made any moves to date, has yet to win a competition, and has at times been ridiculously petty even with other members of the Cookout. Also, keeping Derek means that you’re keeping someone who could easily fill a spot in the final two.

To go along with this, Hannah and Tiffany both have promised Kyland everything in the world if he works with them. It’s far too early to know if any of this is going to be successful, but it should prove to be a fun thing to think about overnight. We do think there’s value in cutting Derek now, but a lot of it comes down to trust. Can you really buy into anything Tiffany/Hannah are saying?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

If you were Kyland in Big Brother 23 right now, what would you do?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







