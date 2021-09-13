Scenes From a Marriage episode 2 preview: How limited series continues







Following its big premiere tonight on HBO, it makes sense to want more Scenes From a Marriage episode 2 details. The premium-cable network has high hopes that this show will build up an audience over time much in the way Mare of Easttown and The White Lotus did. After all, there are two big-name actors in Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac at the center of the story. This is also a personal, emotional, and intimate story about a relationship; it’s relatable to some and perhaps too difficult for others. If you’re watching this, one of the real reasons may be to watch two performers at the top of their game, knocking fantastic material out of the park.

So where does the story go from here? We have a foundation for Mira and Jonathan, but there is the metaphorical wrecking ball still coming to shake it up. For some more insight on that, take a look at the Scenes from a Marriage episode 2 synopsis below:

When Mira returns from a business trip with a crushing revelation, she and Jonathan struggle to process the complicated aftershock.

While this show is effectively an adaptation, it’s also so far removed from the original source material that we can’t guarantee any particular sort of faith to it. Don’t be shocked if there are some creative deviations or that the show strives further to develop an identity of its own. The only thing we feel comfortable enough to guarantee right now is that things are, more than likely, going to prove powerful. Because this is only five episodes long, you should prepare in advance for everything to move rather quickly.

