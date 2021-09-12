Guilt season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by PBS, BBC?







Following the finale today on PBS, can you expect a Guilt season 2 renewal? Or, is this British important over and done with?

On paper, it may be fair to expect that we’re officially at the end of the road — when this show first aired, after all, it was billed as a miniseries! Yet, folks overseas clearly decided that they liked the story enough to greenlight a season 2. There are more episodes coming, or at least that is the case in the UK. It remains to be seen if these episodes will eventually cross over to American audiences.

In a recent statement (per Telly Mix), here is what Steve Carson, Head of Multi-Platform Commissioning, BBC Scotland, said about preparing audiences for season 2:

“Guilt was, without a doubt, one of the highlights of our year on BBC Scotland and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a second series.

“Neil Forsyth’s ability to marry comedy and drama together and the brilliant cast that brought his scripts to life made for compelling viewing and made Guilt a must-see moment on TV and BBC iPlayer.

“With guilt finally catching up with the characters at the end of the last series, who knows what direction Neil will take them in the new series?”

So when could Guilt season 2 premiere on PBS, provided of course that it returns? That will ultimately be up big-time to the folks behind the scenes. Our hope is that they will premiere the four episodes at some point in 2022, largely because they will certainly be ready at that point. In the end, though, it’s really going to come down to how Masterpiece/PBS wants to stack up their schedule; they have a number of British imports and with the way that they roll out programming, it’s only possible for so many of them to air at one time.

