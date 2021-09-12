NCIS season 19: CBS goes all-in with Monday timeslot change







Yesterday, we wrote about how CBS is going to do its best to ensure NCIS season 19 keeps its audience, even after a surprising move to Mondays. Doing that, of course, is easier said than done. Sure, there are a number of diehard viewers who found out about the new timeslot months ago, but there are plenty of others who may be learning about it closer to the premiere date. Some may not be aware of the change until after the first episode airs!

Well, today we’re starting to get a little bit of a better sense of the network’s plan of attack for the Mark Harmon series, and it involves one of their biggest meal-tickets in the NFL.

Check out our NCIS season 18 finale review now! In this video we talk all about the shocking Gibbs-related cliffhanger, Bishop’s departure from the team, and so much more. Onceyou watch, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are going to be even more videos before too long…

If you have been watching some of CBS’ broadcasts of big games today, then odds are you’ve seen at least one NCIS promo. There are multiple ones airing throughout the day (watch below), and the idea with them is to hit you on two different fronts. Not only are they showing you visually that the show is moving to Mondays, but they have a narrator announcing it, as well. That way, you hear about the change even if you’re not looking at the TV during the commercial break. Expect plenty of ad-reads, as well, over the next week or so.

Because CBS is not talking about the uncertain future of Mark Harmon, they don’t have to worry about that as much when it comes to casual NCIS fans. Instead, the biggest obstacle they are facing at present is education. They have to find ways to ensure viewers don’t miss any episodes, and that they also choose NCIS over the other competition on the night. We expect that it will take weeks before we truly see how the show is adapting to change — it should still be a hit, but we’re certainly skeptical about it having as many viewers as it once did.

Related – Check out more news right now when it comes to NCIS

Are you planning to watch NCIS season 19 live after the move to Mondays?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also stick around for some other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







