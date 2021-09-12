The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5 spoilers: More on Maggie, Negan







After some installments that were a little more focused on specific characters, The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5 is going to be far-reaching. Just think about all of the different stories they are bringing to the table here! You’re going to get something big for Aaron and Carol, Maggie and Negan have to find a way to survive (together, no less), and you’ll also get an update on things at the Commonwealth.

Sure, we know that The Walking Dead has a tendency to be slow-moving; unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like the pace is going to be rushed at all here. There will be bits and pieces of information you’ll learn, and then, we’ll revisit some other characters in due time. (We certainly think there’s more story to tell with the Reapers, especially after what you saw with them and Daryl tonight.)

Below, we’ve got the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 5 synopsis with more information all about what’s next:

Aaron, Carol, Lydia and Jerry go to the Hilltop ruins for blacksmith tools and nearby game, Eugene’s group goes through orientation at the Commonwealth, Maggie and Negan trudge through the woods, and Judith and the kids clash with teenagers.

There’s no indication here that we’ll revisit Daryl next week, but it’s hard to say for certain what will happen. We know that we do need to get more information on the Commonwealth soon, though, if we want it to have a true impact over the course of the season. There are a number of important characters from the comic-book world who we have yet to see here!

