The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Meet Salen Morrison! (photo)







We’re just over a couple of weeks from The Good Doctor season 5 premiering on ABC — why not meet a new character?

Recently, we reported that Dear Evan Hansen star Rachael Bay Jones was going to be playing a recurring role — however, there wasn’t a whole lot known about her at the time. Today, we’ve got at least a few new details, plus a first-look photo at her character Salen Morrison below.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Liz Friedman had to say about her:

“We’re thrilled to have the amazing and talented Rachel Bay Jones joining the Good Doctor family as Salen Morrison, a smart, quirky, and occasionally irritating patient whose arrival at St. Bonaventure will have a surprising impact on all of our characters.”

Given that this particular photo features Morrison alongside Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper), she could be a big part of his storyline in particular. One of the things that will prove interesting is seeing just how one patient can change a doctor’s philosophy, especially someone who has been working in the field for a while. The reality here is that doctors can get sometimes a little bit jaded in the profession, especially after they see thousands of patients and start to lose track of their humanity. The Good Doctor is often a show about humanity; with that in mind, we’re already preparing ourselves for this to be one of the more emotional stories of the season.

Aside form the Salen Morrison story, it goes without saying that a lot of the early parts of season 5 will revolve around the relationship between Shaun and Lea. It’s hard for that not to be the case coming off the heels of their engagement!

